Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    Legislature’s hurricane recovery funding comes up short

    By Rob Schofield,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Hurricane recovery fundingDisaster relief measuresBat caveNorth CarolinaRoy CooperGeneral Assembly

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    Swing state groups warn mass deportation will hurt economy, separate a third of Latino families
    newsfromthestates.com16 hours ago
    A Texas woman died after the hospital said it would be a crime to intervene in her miscarriage
    newsfromthestates.com14 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    With Murphy far ahead, Republican Corey says his voice matters
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Some of Cox’s Cabinet members don’t disclose siblings’ business connections
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    In Knoxville, a closely-watched race between a Republican incumbent and Democratic newcomer
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Nine months after patient’s death, ’emergency order’ restricts dentist’s license
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Oregon Health Authority to launch new rental assistance program in November
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Guía electoral 2024: Candidatos para sheriff del condado de Pima
    Arizona Luminaria20 days ago
    Catholic hospital agrees to provide abortions after California sues over miscarriage care
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    European trailer company to construct first U.S. facility in Arkansas
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    How social media is influencing our interactions with public lands
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Hungry for electricity, artificial intelligence firms are knocking on Wyoming’s door
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Trump attacks undocumented immigrants and other familiar targets at Georgia Tech rally
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Brown joins lawsuit in support of policy on undocumented spouses, stepchildren
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Latest Montana poll shows Tester-Sheehy in dead heat while other races tighten
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    Sheriff concludes shooting-range injury of TV reporter at Lucas Kunce event was an accident
    newsfromthestates.com13 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy