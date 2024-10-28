Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • kcur.org

    Midwest voters elect Republican leaders but don’t agree with the laws they pass. Why?

    By KCUR,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Public opinion on politicsAbortion laws debateMissouri legislatureEmerson College pollingMidwest newsroomNebraska public media

    Comments / 73

    Add a Comment
    James Morrissey
    1d ago
    It's the "I'm a Republican and only vote for Republicans" mindset. Same with Democrats. The treat politics like it was football. Wildcats vs Jayhawks and never the twain shall meet.
    Allen Kranawetter
    2d ago
    Republican involver is still agree with the Republican laws that they pass
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump Is Spreading Another Big Election Lie
    HuffPost4 days ago
    'Imminent catastrophic public danger': Hundreds of doctors sound new alarm about Trump
    Raw Story6 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    Harris caught on hot mic admitting her campaign is struggling with male voters
    Fox News2 days ago
    Fact Check: Fake Photo Shows Harris in McDonald's Uniform
    Snopes4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    Trump unveils the most extreme closing argument in modern presidential history
    CNN3 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey: 2 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Trump Imagines Marjorie Taylor Greene Dying in Fiery Car Wreck: ‘She’s No Longer Recognizable, We Found Some of Her’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy