Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bay Journal

    Water quality advocates ask Virginia for more aggressive PFAS policies

    By Whitney PipkinLauren Hines-Acosta,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Pfas pollutionPfas health risksSurface waterDrinking waterWater systemChesapeake Bay

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Concrete suppliers get prison time for bid-rigging in Savannah area
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena9 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Denver opens affordable apartment complex for seniors on holy land
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Pennsylvania near bottom for renewable energy, Virginia 4th
    Bay Journal2 days ago
    Chasing off the homeless: SET team despised, revered by Denverites
    David Heitz4 hours ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Migrant children arriving in Denver alone, without families, shelter worker says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Obama charms roaring Tucson crowd of 7,000 for Harris
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post6 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy