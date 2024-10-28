nebraskapublicmedia.org
Midwest voters elect Republican leaders but don’t agree with the laws they pass. Why?
By Nicole Grundmeier / Midwest Newsroom,2 days ago
By Nicole Grundmeier / Midwest Newsroom,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchPolitical polarizationAbortion lawsMissouri legislatureBook bansEmerson College pollingMidwest newsroom
Comments / 29
Add a Comment
Tom Bishop
1d ago
Terry Cline
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Latin Times2 days ago
American Songwriter8 days ago
wegotthiscovered.com4 days ago
Mississippi News Group8 days ago
Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
Angry Ben4 days ago
Drudge Posts AI Photo Of Ranting Hospitalized Trump With Brutal Banner Slamming Puerto Rico Rally Joke
Mediaite1 day ago
The New Republic2 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
Colorado cardiologist who drugged, raped women cries in court as he's branded 'most prolific' rapist
themirror.com3 days ago
HuffPost5 days ago
Edmond Thorne12 days ago
Dianna Carney16 days ago
Trump Imagines Marjorie Taylor Greene Dying in Fiery Car Wreck: ‘She’s No Longer Recognizable, We Found Some of Her’
Mediaite2 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
The HD Post29 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
Dianna Carney8 days ago
Dianna Carney10 days ago
Jacksonville Today15 days ago
The HD Post14 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
Kamala Harris's 'first priority' as president: To 'stop this pain' and 'injustice' from abortion bans
Advocate2 days ago
The HD Post1 day ago
Jacksonville Today6 days ago
David Heitz21 days ago
Jacksonville Today27 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.