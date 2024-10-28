Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • attractionsmagazine.com

    Attractions Expert Q&A: Taylor Jeffs started his theme park career at Disneyland’s Stage Door Cafe before becoming one of the park’s famous ‘plaids’

    By Kendall Wolf,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    BroadwayTaylor JeffsTheme park souvenirsDisneyland memoriesOff-Broadway showsUniversal Studios

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Walt Disney World’s after hours holiday parties, SeaWorld Christmas after hours event debut, and more news! – The Attractions Podcast
    attractionsmagazine.com1 day ago
    Disney topiaries featured in exhibit inspired by Epcot … opening not in a theme park
    attractionsmagazine.com3 hours ago
    Universal Terra Luna Resort opening date postponed near Epic Universe
    attractionsmagazine.com2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Japan: 7 differences from the U.S. parks
    attractionsmagazine.com2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey: 2 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Book Review: Bring favorite stories to the table with a new Pixar cookbook
    attractionsmagazine.com2 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz21 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    American Heartland Theme Park delayed ‘at least three years’ in Oklahoma
    attractionsmagazine.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy