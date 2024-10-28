Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • hotnewhiphop.com

    Tyler, The Creator Stuns With His Latest Opus, "Chromakopia"

    By Alexander Cole,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Chromakopia albumHip-Hop musicThe creatorAlbum reviewsTylerChromakopia

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Weeknd And Anitta's "São Paulo" Is A Club Anthem For The Ages
    hotnewhiphop.com3 hours ago
    Tyler, The Creator Reveals His Favorite “Chromakopia” Moments
    hotnewhiphop.com6 hours ago
    Lil Wayne, GloRilla, & Sexyy Red Assist Tyler The Creator On "Sticky" New Banger
    hotnewhiphop.com2 days ago
    Chicago Meets Los Angeles With New Air Jordan 1 High OG x Union LA
    hotnewhiphop.com1 day ago
    North West Is Filled With Glee At Tyler, The Creator's Listening Event For "Chromakopia": Watch
    hotnewhiphop.com2 days ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Lil Durk's 10-Year-Old Son Releases Passionate Statement Of Support Amid His Father's Arrest
    hotnewhiphop.com1 day ago
    Excitement Builds For The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air"
    hotnewhiphop.com1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Diddy Allegedly Had Super Strict Weight Requirements For Girls Attending His Alleged "Freak Off" Parties
    hotnewhiphop.com1 day ago
    Tekashi 6ix9ine Taken Into Federal Custody
    hotnewhiphop.com1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey: 2 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    'Andy Griffith Show' Star Betty Lynn Broke Down in Tears on the Sad Day Don Knotts Left the Series
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    2Pac's Alleged Gunman From Quad Studios Shooting Gets Out Of Prison After Nearly 30 Years Behind Bars
    hotnewhiphop.com1 day ago
    J Prince Addresses Rumors His Office Was Raided By Feds
    hotnewhiphop.com7 hours ago
    King Von Fan Goes Viral For Cleaning Up His Vandalized O-Block Mural
    hotnewhiphop.com1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    50 Cent Has Hilarious Response When Asked About Ghostwriting For Diddy With JAY-Z
    hotnewhiphop.com12 hours ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Tom Brady's Ex Wife Gisele Bündchen Expecting A Baby With New Boyfriend
    hotnewhiphop.com2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Anticipated Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Gets a Delayed Release Date
    hotnewhiphop.com1 day ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Kalenna Harper Labels Cassie "Naive" In Passionate Defense Of Diddy
    hotnewhiphop.com7 hours ago
    Kanye West Purchases Extravagant $35 Million Mansion In Beverly Hills
    hotnewhiphop.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy