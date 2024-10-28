Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wemu.org

    GOP incumbent Schmaltz and Dem. challenger Mahoney compete for crucial 46th District State House seat

    By 89.1 WEMU,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Washtenaw countyJackson county46Th district state houseState House electionKathy SchmaltzDaniel J. Mahoney

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Ken Shipley
    2d ago
    Mahoney is a damn joke. Promised fixed roads in Jackson , nope. Promised tough on crime, non existant. Promised revitalized downtown, all we got is homeless. Now he wants that free cash from the State! 💯failure.🖕
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily7 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy