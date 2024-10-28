Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wpr.org

    Could Latino voters decide 2024 election in Wisconsin? It’s possible.

    By Nick Rommel,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Latino votersHispanic community center2024 electionWisconsin politicsVoter registrationVoces de la Frontera

    Comments / 8

    Add a Comment
    James K
    2d ago
    Kamala has no good for blacks and Latino s. Trump will bring back prosperous times
    Mickey A Cuevas
    2d ago
    after last night in new york yes latinos will come out to vote big, sorry trump not this time not ever again we are not going back, kamala/walls 2024
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Kaul asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear case on DPI’s request for $50M to fund reading bill
    wpr.org6 hours ago
    Latino evangelical voters torn between their faith and harsh rhetoric around immigration
    Arizona Luminaria9 hours ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    How certain foods can improve your mood, A decongestant in popular cold medicines doesn’t work at all, Green Coconut Curry Lentil Soup
    wpr.org15 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    State Human Relations Commission to hold monthly meeting in Hazleton
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Opinion: Denver mayor moves needle on homelessness, emphasis on mental health, drug treatment needed
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    Opinion: Ohio State’s pass rush could be the reason the Buckeyes aren’t 2024 national champions
    The Lantern1 day ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA27 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post19 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy