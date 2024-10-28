Guitar World Magazine
“If you’re new to funk guitar playing, these ideas will help you get you into the groove”: Learn 10 funk guitar riffs inspired by James Brown, Prince and Vulfpeck
By Jamey Arent,2 days ago
By Jamey Arent,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchJames BrownMichael JacksonVulfpeckPrinceGuitarEarth
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“The tone EC achieved on that record has become one of the classic archetypes for how an electric guitar should sound”: How Eric Clapton got his tone on John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers’ ‘Beano’ album
Guitar World Magazine18 hours ago
“The greatest advice I ever heard was from James Jamerson: ‘If you don’t feel it, don’t play it.’ I have that written on my guitar case as a reminder”: Parlor Greens’ Jimmy James on his biggest musical lessons, and why, like Hendrix, he's all about rhythm
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
“All of these things I do on record using a few guitars, I’ve got it all in the one”: Johnny Marr just launched a 7-string signature Martin acoustic – but it’s not what you think
Guitar World Magazine15 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
Guitar World Magazine17 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
“New and exciting product lines and services are in the works”: Dumble is under new ownership – and it will begin making amps again using the elusive amp builder’s “trade secrets”
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
“Conjuring nightmarish soundscapes through a sinister blend of distortion and synthesis”: Jack White's Third Man Hardware teams up with Eventide on Knife Drop – a sub-octave fuzz and analog synth powerhouse of a pedal
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
“I wish I never would have gone there. The consequences have been devastating on my life”: Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer shares statement following sentencing for US Capitol riot involvement
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
Alameda Post4 days ago
Camilo Díaz19 days ago
Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
Dianna Carney18 days ago
Dianna Carney11 days ago
Dianna Carney5 days ago
The Lantern25 days ago
Alameda Post18 days ago
Dianna Carney3 days ago
Dianna Carney15 days ago
Dianna Carney10 days ago
Dianna Carney3 days ago
Dianna Carney12 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0