Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Guitar World Magazine

    “If you’re new to funk guitar playing, these ideas will help you get you into the groove”: Learn 10 funk guitar riffs inspired by James Brown, Prince and Vulfpeck

    By Jamey Arent,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    James BrownMichael JacksonVulfpeckPrinceGuitarEarth

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    “The tone EC achieved on that record has become one of the classic archetypes for how an electric guitar should sound”: How Eric Clapton got his tone on John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers’ ‘Beano’ album
    Guitar World Magazine18 hours ago
    “The greatest advice I ever heard was from James Jamerson: ‘If you don’t feel it, don’t play it.’ I have that written on my guitar case as a reminder”: Parlor Greens’ Jimmy James on his biggest musical lessons, and why, like Hendrix, he's all about rhythm
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    “All of these things I do on record using a few guitars, I’ve got it all in the one”: Johnny Marr just launched a 7-string signature Martin acoustic – but it’s not what you think
    Guitar World Magazine15 hours ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    'Andy Griffith Show' Star Betty Lynn Broke Down in Tears on the Sad Day Don Knotts Left the Series
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    3 easy rock guitar solo licks you need to know
    Guitar World Magazine17 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey: 2 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    “New and exciting product lines and services are in the works”: Dumble is under new ownership – and it will begin making amps again using the elusive amp builder’s “trade secrets”
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    “Conjuring nightmarish soundscapes through a sinister blend of distortion and synthesis”: Jack White's Third Man Hardware teams up with Eventide on Knife Drop – a sub-octave fuzz and analog synth powerhouse of a pedal
    Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    “I wish I never would have gone there. The consequences have been devastating on my life”: Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer shares statement following sentencing for US Capitol riot involvement
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Machu Picchu Comin’ Atchu!
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    The 'Saturday Night Live' Backstage Brawl Between Chevy Chase and Billy Murray: Five Decades Later
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern25 days ago
    Aruba Could be Your Very Own Golden Girl
    Alameda Post18 days ago
    100+ Vendors, Delicious Drinks & More: You're Invited To Sip & Stroll in Kingston
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    You're Invited: Pub Crawl Through Downtown Taunton's Best Restaurants and Bars
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    You're Invited: Trunk-or-Treat Car Show Will Include Music, Food Trucks & More!
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    30+ Handmade Vendors, Raffles & More: Get Ready For Autumn Craft Fair in Medford
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    You're Invited: Autumn Craft Fair Will Support East Bridgewater Christmas Parade
    Dianna Carney12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy