Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    Limited medical staffing in Colorado correctional facilities leads to delayed treatment

    By Lindsey Toomer,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Inmate treatmentPrison healthcarePrison overcrowdingCorrectional facilityColorado State PenitentiaryStaffing shortages

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Sanford representative turns himself in to police after aggravated assault charge
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    A Texas woman died after the hospital said it would be a crime to intervene in her miscarriage
    newsfromthestates.com14 hours ago
    With Murphy far ahead, Republican Corey says his voice matters
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Nine months after patient’s death, ’emergency order’ restricts dentist’s license
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Swing state groups warn mass deportation will hurt economy, separate a third of Latino families
    newsfromthestates.com16 hours ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    In Knoxville, a closely-watched race between a Republican incumbent and Democratic newcomer
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Catholic hospital agrees to provide abortions after California sues over miscarriage care
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Kentucky awards first 26 medical cannabis licenses after lottery drawing
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Outgoing East Union chief thanked for service; interim officer-in-charge appointed
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Man with no criminal charges died from a complication of diabetes in Alcorn County Jail
    newsfromthestates.com11 hours ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    How social media is influencing our interactions with public lands
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Brown joins lawsuit in support of policy on undocumented spouses, stepchildren
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy