Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    In Dallas, ballot propositions could drastically change police and city government

    By Nathan Collins,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Dallas city charter amendmentsDallas police departmentDallas city councilDallas city charterDallas police associationDallas citizens council

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    A Texas woman died after the hospital said it would be a crime to intervene in her miscarriage
    newsfromthestates.com14 hours ago
    Swing state groups warn mass deportation will hurt economy, separate a third of Latino families
    newsfromthestates.com16 hours ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey: 2 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    With Murphy far ahead, Republican Corey says his voice matters
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Teen accused of machete threat at Beaches polling site
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Brown joins lawsuit in support of policy on undocumented spouses, stepchildren
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Hungry for electricity, artificial intelligence firms are knocking on Wyoming’s door
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    How social media is influencing our interactions with public lands
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Sheriff concludes shooting-range injury of TV reporter at Lucas Kunce event was an accident
    newsfromthestates.com13 hours ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    Latest Montana poll shows Tester-Sheehy in dead heat while other races tighten
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    State Human Relations Commission to hold monthly meeting in Hazleton
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Trump attacks undocumented immigrants and other familiar targets at Georgia Tech rally
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    European trailer company to construct first U.S. facility in Arkansas
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy