Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Complex

    Tyler, the Creator Opens the Doors to 'Chromakopia' With New Album

    By Trace William Cowen,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Chromakopia albumAlbum release datesThe creatorMusic industry changesLil YachtyLil Wayne

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Tyler, the Creator Juggles Showmanship and Being Real on 'CHROMAKOPIA'
    Complex8 hours ago
    Sexyy Red Hangs Out With Jamie Foxx, Performs "U My Everything" at Halloween Party
    Complex1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Skepta's Next Puma Collection Is Inspired by the Outdoors
    Complex13 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey: 2 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Ari Lennox Airs Out Grievances With Interscope and Dreamville: 'I Want Out of My Contract'
    Complex12 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Armie Hammer Launches New Podcast: 'Some of You Are Going to Hate It'
    Complex1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    We Went to the Timothée Chalamet Look-Alike Contest and Here’s What Happened
    Complex2 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Tina Knowles to Release Memoir, Beyoncé Jokingly Tells Her to Not ‘Spill Too Much Mama Tea'
    Complex1 day ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Matthew Perry’s Family Has Message for ‘Ketamine Queen’ Ahead of Upcoming Trial: ‘You Are Going Down, Baby’
    Complex1 day ago
    'Andy Griffith Show' Star Betty Lynn Broke Down in Tears on the Sad Day Don Knotts Left the Series
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    6ix9ine Arrested for Violating Supervised Release
    Complex1 day ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    McDonald’s Can Now Fix Busted Ice Cream Machines Without Long Wait Times
    Complex10 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy