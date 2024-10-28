Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Raw Story

    To hell with Trump's voters

    By D. Earl Stephens,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Trump supportersTrump votersDonald TrumpElection 2020Democratic PartyDonald J. Trump

    Comments / 8K

    Add a Comment
    Quetzal
    12m ago
    Get help. Your TDS is terminal.
    Barbara Smith
    24m ago
    you need to leave the christians out of the debate. if you knew your Bible you would know God used a lot of unholy men that became kings and prophets. so many of you let Donald Trump live in your mind to the point you can't think of any rationality. it's not up to you to judge everyone that does not agree with you. Donald Trump has been the best president in my life time. he is no God he is just a good leader regardless of what comes out of his mouth. he loves to taunt you blind people just to see how crazy you get.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent9 days ago
    People Think Trump's Comment About Michelle Obama Sounded A Lot Like A Threat
    HuffPost1 day ago
    Donald Trump believes he’s going to lose
    Raw Story16 hours ago
    J.D. Vance cut off by NBC host after accusing Harris of having her opponents 'arrested'
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Michael Keaton posts message to Trump and Musk’s supporters: ‘They don’t really respect you’
    WashingtonExaminer7 days ago
    Warren Buffett finally reveals his endorsement decision in 2024 election
    the-independent.com6 days ago
    Mel Gibson gives Kamala Harris a scathing assessment: ‘She’s got the IQ of a fence post’
    The Independent5 days ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Trump Spirals After Michelle Obama Destroys Him in Blistering Speech
    The New Republic2 days ago
    CNN data guru says there is a 60% chance the election ends with an 'Electoral College blowout'
    Fox News5 days ago
    ‘Nothing but disgust’: Stephen King breaks off a long-term relationship and invites a world of hate
    wegotthiscovered.com4 days ago
    Spike Lee: ‘I don’t know how people can be true Americans’ and go along with Trump’s ‘path’
    The Hill8 days ago
    'Going to get him killed': Marjorie Taylor Greene freaks after Harris' latest Trump remark
    Raw Story7 days ago
    A human is not designed to see what I saw
    BBC1 day ago
    Opinion: I worked for Kamala Harris. Here’s what I learned about her.
    The Hill1 day ago
    Kim Jong Un imitator to cheering Trump supporters: 'Death to Democracy!'
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Joe Rogan says Harris sitdown was scrapped after campaign told him she 'only wanted to do an hour'
    Fox News1 day ago
    News anchor dropped after social media post telling Trump-haters supporting Harris: 'Stay home, don’t vote'
    Fox News1 day ago
    A century after Native Americans got the right to vote, they could put Trump or Harris over the top
    The Associated Press4 days ago
    'You're losin' the house!' Onlookers ridicule Trump as 'crowd empties out' while he speaks
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Trump Loves Her. His Allies Don’t Trust Her.
    POLITICO5 days ago
    'MAGA' dress designer forced to remove Trump signs from business, residence when 'Karen' called the police
    Fox News3 days ago
    Feds sweep NYC jail where Sean "Diddy" Combs is being held
    CBS News2 days ago
    'I've changed my mind': Conservative revises prediction on Trump's future if he loses
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Trump has already selected a scapegoat if the election doesn’t go his way
    The Independent1 day ago
    Separate Rally Hecklers Rile Harris: ‘I Am Speaking’
    TheDailyBeast9 hours ago
    New York Post Makes Stunning Reversal On Donald Trump With Endorsement
    HuffPost5 days ago
    My Christian Faith Won't Let Me Vote for Donald Trump
    TIME2 days ago
    'Oof': Trump rallygoers reportedly 'streaming for the exits' while he was 'still speaking'
    Raw Story3 days ago
    CNN's Jake Tapper admits his Democratic friends are 'terrified' Harris isn't 'closing the deal'
    Fox News5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy