Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • SB Nation

    6-time major winner Lee Trevino explains why amateur players cannot spin golf balls

    By Jack Milko,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Lee TrevinoGolf ball spinAmateur golfersGolf equipmentGolf courseGolf ball

    Comments / 9

    Add a Comment
    Robert Loveless
    6h ago
    Put it back in your stance, just a little, to. hit down on the ball. Try to 'pinch' the ball between club face and the ground. Make sure you contact ball barely before the ground. And when not on the course, work at getting stronger from the elbows down.
    Do
    2d ago
    Keep the grooves clean, but let your wedge rust a little.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Jokes fly after unflattering image of PGA Tour star Collin Morikawa surfaces in Japan
    golfmagic.com2 days ago
    Report: Bryson DeChambeau a ‘near certainty’ to be first current major champ to tee it up professionally in this country
    GolfWRX2 days ago
    Rules of Golf Review: I rubbed the green with my hand to see if it was wet. My opponent says that's a penalty. True?
    Golf Digest14 hours ago
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow7 days ago
    PGA Tour submits proposal to cut membership numbers and field sizes in 2026, cites “Pace of Play”
    SB Nation1 day ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show9 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    Bruce Willis fans gasp over ailing star's sudden change in appearance as he steps out in Los Angeles
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    4 Zodiac Signs That Are Considered Highly Intelligent
    Ada E.3 days ago
    College Football Reporter Laura Rutledge Turned Heads With Saturday Outfit
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    ‘Blue Bloods’ Holds a Wake for Beloved Reagan at Family Dinner (RECAP)
    tvinsider.com5 days ago
    Cris Collinsworth Thinks Dangerous Precedent Was Set By Refs Sunday Night
    The Spun2 days ago
    People who constantly feel tired and low-energy for no apparent reason usually display these 8 behaviors
    personalbrandingblog.com4 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Tragic Last Days Of 'Blind' Stevie Nicks: Fleetwood Mac Icon, 76, Opens Up About Suffering Late-Onset Eye Disease
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    NFL referees caught lying after horrible call
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    ESPN fans declare reporter Laura Rutledge 'hottest woman on TV' as she wows in leather outfit on game day
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Scientists reveal the truth about ‘holy grail’ cup found at famed ‘Indiana Jones’ filming location
    New York Post5 days ago
    Russell Wilson’s Ex-wife Ashton Meem Apparently Of Caucasian Ethnicity Continues To Capture Attention Despite The Divorce
    sportstalkline.com8 days ago
    The Biggest Fish Ever Caught in the US Weighed an Astonishing 3,427 Pounds
    247 Tempo11 hours ago
    Yankees make big announcement about fans who were ejected from Game 4
    Larry Brown Sports10 hours ago
    We Asked 11 Bartenders: What’s the Biggest Red Flag When You Sit at a Bar?
    vinepair.com6 days ago
    Seafood Delight: Fried Oysters Made Easy and Extra Tasty!
    Golden Glitter1 day ago
    College football rankings: BCS reveals top 25 poll for Week 10
    College Football HQ On SI2 days ago
    Is This Common Mistake The Reason You’re Not Getting Any Better At Golf?
    Golf Monthly2 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly Furious That Ben Affleck Is Taking Good Care Of Himself After Their Divorce
    BroBible9 days ago
    PGA Tour Star Tom Kim Facing Punishment For Destroying Locker After Playoff Loss
    BroBible2 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Wore Jaw-Dropping Halloween Costume
    The Spun1 day ago
    Big 12 Makes Travis Hunter Announcement Following Cincinnati-Colorado Showdown
    Athlon Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy