Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KAAL-TV

    Near-record warm Tuesday followed by showers, few t-storms Wednesday

    By KAALTV,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Weather forecastTemperature dropUnseasonably warmCold front arrivalRainfall amountsWeather

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    MN, IA congress members question USDA oversight in Charles City chicken plant failure; all Pure Prairie IA birds ‘depopulated’
    KAAL-TV2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Another sick from McDonald’s E. coli outbreak
    KAAL-TV4 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey: 2 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Target announces early Black Friday sales
    KAAL-TV4 hours ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Spanish authorities report at least 52 dead from devastating flash floods
    KAAL-TV20 hours ago
    Baby powder recall expands; products potentially contaminated with asbestos
    KAAL-TV5 hours ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz24 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena7 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy