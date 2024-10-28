Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WCPO

    'I can't get to the grocery store' | A warning about liability-only car insurance

    By John Matarese,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Car insuranceScripps media , Inc.Divya SangameshwarAuto insurance premiumsFordSangameshwar

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Sandy Winsor
    2d ago
    in the Great state of NJ... car insurance is through the roof! can't get a plastic straw, can't afford gas, food, RX or just to survive... wish I could afford to leave. this great charges you to leave too😪😪😪
    Rhonda Currie
    2d ago
    ThAT WHY I DO NOT DRIVE I TAKE THE BUS
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    New law comes into effect January 1 and will hit drivers with fines up to $250 – cops can even confiscate your property
    The US Sun2 days ago
    It’s official: get a check for $943 next week just by meeting two requirements
    thetransferportalcfb.com5 days ago
    Stimulus Payments November 2024: How many states will be sending checks next month?
    alamogordotownnews.com3 days ago
    19-Year-Old Confused To Learn Her 13-Year-Old Brother Is Actually Her Twin
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show5 days ago
    Disgruntled Walmart Ex-Employee Caught on Camera Urinating on Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Products: Police
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Sam’s Club says they’re investigating as shoppers slam retailer for forcing memberships even though they didn’t apply
    The US Sun9 days ago
    Millions of drivers issued stark warning over stop-start button in their vehicles
    Irish Star8 days ago
    What's The Worst Day Of The Week To Grocery Shop?
    chowhound.com2 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Parents of 'wafer-thin' girl, 17, charged with abusing daughter after dance teacher called authorities
    themirror.com2 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz24 days ago
    A Bridal Store Called the Cops on a Customer Who Waited Months for Wedding Dress Only to Find Out It Didn't Fit
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    A Nurse Married the Train Driver Who Stopped Her from Killing Herself on Railroad Tracks. She Returned the Favor by Saving His Life
    Latin Times2 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Police kill man threatening family with butter knife
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Throwing Away Food Could Soon Be Against The Law
    Coupons in the News2 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy