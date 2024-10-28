Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Eater

    A New Generation of Candy Shop Owners Arrives in New York

    By Bettina Makalintal,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    New YorkNew York food sceneCandy storeEugene J. candy Co.Economy candyRay 's candy store

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    After Almost 100 Years, This Queens Candy Shop Keeps It Classic
    Eater2 days ago
    A Modern Taste of New England Sails Into the East Village
    Eater11 hours ago
    The Cake Picnic Criss-Crossing the Nation Arrives in New York
    Eater1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Best Candy Shops in New York City
    Eater1 day ago
    When I’m Sick, All I Want Is a Bowl of Pho
    Eater8 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Wiener Towers Reign Supreme on Upper King in Charleston
    Eater2 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    'Andy Griffith Show' Star Betty Lynn Broke Down in Tears on the Sad Day Don Knotts Left the Series
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    The Best Mac and Cheese in Bucks County
    Eater3 days ago
    This Mezcal Company Is Drawing on Four Generations of Ancestral Methods
    Eater2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    6 Detroit Area Restaurant Closures to Know
    Eater2 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    5 New Restaurants to Try Right Now in San Diego
    Eater2 days ago
    A New Yelp-Style Website Aims to Help Diners in LA Find and Rate Home-Based Restaurants
    Eater2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy