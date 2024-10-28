Open in App
    The Legacy of Staten Island’s Candy Man

    By Melissa McCart,

    2 days ago
    Toni.m.alicea@icloud .com
    2h ago
    So delicious I’m 65 now & lol remember Philip’s being my favorite stop since childhood. We always went to Coney Island when I was a young child and the best part of the whole trip was theLittle animal farm on the next block and Philip’s I would always stock up on the fudge amazing. Years later I had moved to Staten Island and my husband and I traveled to coney island mainly because I wanted the fudge I was heartbroken when I found out he was no longer there. We walked around checking all the stores for fudge and all we ended up finding was a small tiny Square wrapped in plastic ( very commercial. ) One day I believe it was a Sunday I was reading the Staten Island Advance when I came across a story about Philip’s Candy store, when I read this I got very excited and just had to go. When I walked in I just knew it would all be the same. The store was very simple but load with all items from the past no only the candy but the decor and you could see the table from the counter
    Joy Grant
    1d ago
    What a great shop! 👍🏾 Delicious everything!😋 I am so sorry to learn of his passing. My sympathies to the family and prayers of comfort at this sad time🙏🏿. I have been going there for years and Mr.Dorman was the best candyman ever! Rest in peace Sir🕯🌹🙌🏽.
