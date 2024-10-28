Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • cbs19news

    LGBTQ+ nonprofit hopes to drive support with new Va. license plate

    By Capital News Service,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Diversity RichmondVirginia license plateGreater RichmondHartford gold OhioBetsy CarrLacette cross

    Comments / 15

    Add a Comment
    Adam Swiggity Swooty
    1d ago
    if it's a non-profit how are they paying their workers... think about it
    Tommy
    1d ago
    I demand a heterosexual pride plate.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Charlottesville picked as top mid-sized town
    cbs19news56 minutes ago
    Escaping the corn maze
    cbs19news1 day ago
    Barack Obama visits Tucson Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    Scores jailed in Belgium drug smuggling mega-trial
    cbs19news1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    'Peace among ourselves' crucial to save nature: UN chief
    cbs19newslast hour
    Seven missing as torrential rains slam Spain
    cbs19news21 hours ago
    Smog-beset Pakistan megacity curbs rickshaws, restaurants
    cbs19news45 minutes ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Volkswagen profit plunges on high costs, Chinese slump
    cbs19news11 hours ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post26 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Expectations rise for No. 19 Texas, Ohio State
    cbs19news22 hours ago
    Yazoo County Authorities Search for Man Accused of Hitting His Mother with a Skillet
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy