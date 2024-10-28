Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bloody Elbow

    Dana White reveals he had major regret midway through Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway at UFC 308

    By Jordan Ellis,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Dana WhiteMax HollowayIlia TopuriaUfc 308 highlightsBmf belt controversyMax Holloway'S performance

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    dav
    2d ago
    The regret should have been serving up max to DDP. Everyone knew max had no chance. He had a better chance of dying than beating DDP
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Khazmat Chimaev soars 10 spots as Shara ‘Bullet’ debuts in new look UFC middleweight rankings
    Bloody Elbow1 day ago
    ‘It’s not going to kill you’… Conor McGregor gets pinky toe injury dissected by doctor after failed UFC comeback
    Bloody Elbow15 hours ago
    Dana White ripped by ex-UFC star for ‘weird personality trait’ amid ongoing feud with Francis Ngannou
    Bloody Elbow17 hours ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Alex Pereira coach claims UFC superstar ‘wants to move up’ to heavyweight after Magomed Ankalaev call out
    Bloody Elbow12 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey: 2 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern6 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Conor McGregor tells WWE champion Cody Rhodes he will ‘see you soon’ after teasing MMA retirement
    Bloody Elbow1 day ago
    Tom Aspinall reveals the one trait from a fellow UFC champion he’d like to take for himself… ‘I think it’s physically impossible’
    Bloody Elbow1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Opinion: Ohio State’s pass rush could be the reason the Buckeyes aren’t 2024 national champions
    The Lantern1 day ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC8 days ago
    Apple Valley Air Show pilot and Top Gun flight instructor dies in New Mexico air show crash
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog6 days ago
    The 'Saturday Night Live' Backstage Brawl Between Chevy Chase and Billy Murray: Five Decades Later
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern14 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria20 days ago
    Follow the money: McConnell’s fundraising lowest in years, Beshear’s PAC?, Hal Rogers PAC spending
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy