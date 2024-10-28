Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NECN

    Warmer temps moving in just in time for Halloween

    By Pete Bouchard,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Halloween weatherRecord temperaturesAutumn trendsRain forecastFire dangerWeather

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    No charges in deadly 2023 shootout near NH resort, AG says
    NECN3 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey: 2 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    When Dopamine is too much of a good thing
    NECN14 hours ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    ‘The legacy I want to leave': How a Maine teen is helping with concussion research
    NECN2 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Opinion: Ohio State’s pass rush could be the reason the Buckeyes aren’t 2024 national champions
    The Lantern1 day ago
    Machu Picchu Comin’ Atchu!
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz23 days ago
    CDC says 90 people affected in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders
    NECN7 hours ago
    30+ Handmade Vendors, Raffles & More: Get Ready For Autumn Craft Fair in Medford
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today14 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy