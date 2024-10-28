Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wemu.org

    New therapy dog rules for Ann Arbor school district under development

    By 89.1 WEMU,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Therapy dogs in schoolsAnn ArborSchool policy changesAnimal therapy benefitsAnn Arbor public schoolsWines elementary school

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Police kill man threatening family with butter knife
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena7 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over NYC apartment, 26 watches to Georgia election workers
    The Current GA6 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post19 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily7 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    Opinion: Ohio State’s pass rush could be the reason the Buckeyes aren’t 2024 national champions
    The Lantern1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy