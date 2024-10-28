Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • spectrumnews1.com

    States are working to reduce chronic absenteeism

    By Tonisha Johnson,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Chronic absenteeismStudent engagementEducation PolicyCarl FeltonPovertyOhio

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Shannon Bigsby
    1d ago
    I THINK IF EMPLOYERS PAID MORE AND THEY ALLOWED WOMEN TO WHIP THOSE TITTIES OUT BRING THE KIDS TO WORK AND BREASTFEED WE WOULD HAVE FULL ROSTERS ALL OVER THE PLACE AND A BUNCH OF MEN THAT WERE PRODUCTIVE ALL DAY
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Barack Obama visits Tucson Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    Ohio city among least healthy cities in the U.S., report says
    spectrumnews1.com1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz21 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria20 days ago
    Louisville pet store takes legal action against city's ordinance
    spectrumnews1.com1 day ago
    U.S. Transportation Department proposes rule to increase rail worker safety
    spectrumnews1.com1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA4 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Denver opens affordable apartment complex for seniors on holy land
    David Heitz5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy