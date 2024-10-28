Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BBC

    Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Car accidentPedestrian accidentsHospital treatmentRoad safetyLeicestershire policeAccident

    Comments / 11

    Add a Comment
    Cindy Lou McArthur
    2d ago
    😭It’s in UK 🇬🇧 why are we seeing this I never subscribed to it ??
    Ac Washington
    2d ago
    🙏🙌
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by car
    BBC4 days ago
    Man, 19, dies after car hits tree
    BBC4 days ago
    Woman left in critical condition after crash
    BBC1 day ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US9 days ago
    A one-year-old child died after her foster mother put her in the bathtub with her four-year-old sons and then spent over an hour on the phone with a friend; mother arrested
    KGLO News1 day ago
    Family of Women Killed in Walmart Oven Share More Gruesome Details, Start GoFundMe
    Distractify6 days ago
    1 Dead, More Than 100 Injured After Cruise Ship Hits Winds Over 65 MPH
    suggest.com1 day ago
    Disgruntled Walmart Ex-Employee Caught on Camera Urinating on Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Products: Police
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Missing student was likely crushed, then incinerated after passing out in garbage while partying in tourist spot: cops
    New York Post9 days ago
    Mom tried to break up kids fight while driving. Moments later the car crashed and two of the children died
    The Independent5 days ago
    'I fell victim to clever scam when trying to park'
    BBC22 hours ago
    Mum who knifed ‘fun-loving’ daughter, 10, to death as she slept told cops ‘my kid is dead’ in chilling confession
    The US Sun5 days ago
    Doctor who urinated in hospital sink struck off
    BBC2 days ago
    Dad hit by car wakes up from coma ‘in 1980’ with 40 years of memories gone – & he’s left baffled by son ‘older’ than him
    The US Sun8 days ago
    Man Dies By Suicide After Botched Beard Transplant Goes Wrong
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    Hells Angels member who allegedly ‘walked through’ and mopped up blood of victim in vicious beating pleads guilty to weapons charges
    Law & Crime6 days ago
    Daughter Accused by Police of Dismembering Mom Was Once Movie Actress
    People5 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    NY judge killed in crash while riding on back of motorcycle: cops
    New York Post9 days ago
    More than 140 jobs go as company confirms closure
    BBC17 hours ago
    Body recovered from river confirmed as missing mum
    BBC5 days ago
    Teen did not intend to end his life, rules coroner
    BBC5 days ago
    What Happened to Teen Walmart Employee Found Dead in Oven? Police Warn Against Speculation as Investigation Continues
    People5 days ago
    Body found confirmed as missing woman Joanne Jones
    BBC3 days ago
    Dad Whose 2 Kids Were Killed in Car Crash After Mom Allegedly Got Distracted Speaks Out: 'My Heart Breaks'
    People4 days ago
    Customer shoots cashier dead in argument over if cook was wearing gloves while making pizza: cops
    New York Post3 days ago
    Police investigating rape ask for help from public
    BBC15 hours ago
    A Man Out on Parole for Murder Was Granted a Pass to Visit His Pregnant Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife. She Was Later Found Shot to Death in Her Bedroom
    lawyerherald.com2 days ago
    Missing woman found with snake bite after six days in mountains
    BBC3 days ago
    Texas man is arrested for ‘punching poll worker who told him to remove his MAGA hat’
    The Independent4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy