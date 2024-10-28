Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    Police: Man fatally shot in Crown Heights

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Police investigationViolent crimeCrown HeightsCommunity safetyGun control debateJustice system criticism

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Teen accused of machete threat at Beaches polling site
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily7 days ago
    Police kill man threatening family with butter knife
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over NYC apartment, 26 watches to Georgia election workers
    The Current GA6 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos puts opponent Heather Lappin on leave just weeks before Election Day
    Arizona Luminaria15 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern6 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang flap: Jurinsky not stoking fear with promise to release videos, she says
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Unique Looking Pup Searching For Over Seven Months After Brother Adopted Without Him
    Camilo Díaz11 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy