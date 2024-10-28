Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BBC

    Homes and businesses flooded after heavy rain

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Heavy rainfallFlood impactEnvironment agency responseHeavy rainUlverston town councilBbc radio Cumbria

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    More than 140 jobs go as company confirms closure
    BBC7 hours ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Doctor who urinated in hospital sink struck off
    BBC2 days ago
    US calls deadly Israeli air strike 'horrifying'
    BBC1 day ago
    A human is not designed to see what I saw
    BBC19 hours ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Police investigating rape ask for help from public
    BBC6 hours ago
    Man 'felt forced to jump to death after torture'
    BBC5 hours ago
    More than 1,000 Ford workers to strike over pay
    BBC1 day ago
    County lines drugs crackdown leads to 28 arrests
    BBC1 day ago
    Ban for woman who left pets to starve in squalor
    BBC1 day ago
    Women pay up after birthday meal 'dine and dash'
    BBC2 days ago
    Children 'needing colostomy bags' due to drug use
    BBC2 days ago
    Parkinson's drug a 'life-changer' for former nurse
    BBC2 days ago
    Boy fell ill after former spy helped him feed ducks
    BBC1 day ago
    Police officer charged with corruption
    BBC1 day ago
    Brain tumour patient's plea for 'tragic condition'
    BBC1 day ago
    Wanted: Cornelia Woman, Gainesville Man for Kidnapping
    Now Habersham13 days ago
    In Memory of 'Magnum P.I.' Star Roger E. Mosley: Two Years After His Tragic Death in a Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    HelloFresh plans site closure with 900 jobs at risk
    BBC5 hours ago
    Man jailed for killing friend in drunken argument
    BBC2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Man jailed for life for fatally strangling partner
    BBC3 hours ago
    Woman can remain in UK after deportation fears
    BBC2 days ago
    Fourth arrest over death of man found outside home
    BBC8 hours ago
    Student unveils defibrillator in friend's memory
    BBC2 days ago
    Mother and two children died from gunshot wounds
    BBC8 hours ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Family to 'get nothing' after death of baby
    BBC12 hours ago
    Search for XL bully after attack on woman and dog
    BBC2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy