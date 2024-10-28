Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wpln.org

    A Nashville judge restored her voting rights. Then the state stepped in.

    By Marianna Bacallao,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Felony disenfranchisementVoting Rights restorationState Supreme CourtAmanda HopkinsVoting RightsTennessee Supreme Court

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Becky Nickeson
    2d ago
    My husband is a convicted felon,over drug paraphernalia!!!!! A made up charge in a small town in Tennessee all because he wouldn't snitch!!! We have a lawyer now working on getting it expunged, it's been over 15 years no other charges since,can't wait to see how this turns out,he even received a letter to restore his rights But still has to go before a judge to be granted,it's ridiculous your life gets ruined over a simple drug charge,theses small towns get away with these things,Needs to stop.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Wanted: Cornelia Woman, Gainesville Man for Kidnapping
    Now Habersham13 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Barack Obama visits Tucson Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia13 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy