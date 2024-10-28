Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • kcur.org

    Johnson County could be key to breaking the Kansas GOP’s total control of the legislature

    By The Beacon,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Kansas GOPJohnson countyKansas DemocratsRepublican PartySam BrownbackKellie Warren

    Comments / 25

    Add a Comment
    Guest
    1d ago
    It's unbelievable how stupid people are! ALLOWING or encouraging minors (CHILDREN), to have their bodies mutilated, IS CHILD ABUSE. They need to be taught to love who they are ( and most do not know who they are yet), instead of living in FANTASYLAND.
    Todd Murphy
    1d ago
    the only way that will happen is if the illegals are allowed to vote in the sanctuary county of Johnson.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Kansas Republicans blast Democrat for mailing ‘voter guide’ without campaign disclosure
    Kansas Reflector1 day ago
    Old Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecasts for Kansas City – Big Changes Ahead!
    jackandkitty.com3 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Hells Angels member who allegedly ‘walked through’ and mopped up blood of victim in vicious beating pleads guilty to weapons charges
    Law & Crime6 days ago
    Trump Fans Forced to Pee in Bottles While in Line For NYC Rally
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    CNN data guru says there is a 60% chance the election ends with an 'Electoral College blowout'
    Fox News5 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Wanted: Cornelia Woman, Gainesville Man for Kidnapping
    Now Habersham13 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Trump’s NYC rally was a morally disgusting glimpse of the MAGA future
    The Forward2 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Barack Obama visits Tucson Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia13 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Harris heckled at Pennsylvania church, says voting for her fulfills God's expectation 'for us to help Him'
    Fox News3 days ago
    'Oof': Trump rallygoers reportedly 'streaming for the exits' while he was 'still speaking'
    Raw Story2 days ago
    'You're losin' the house!' Onlookers ridicule Trump as 'crowd empties out' while he speaks
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy