Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Soompi

    Cha Tae Hyun, Lee Yi Kyung, And More To Star In New Variety Show + BTS’s Jin Confirmed As 1st Guest

    By M Lim,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Cha Tae HyunLee Yi KyungKorean variety showsCelebrity guestsNew TV showsKim Dong Hyun

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Shin Hae Sun Is Torn Between Lee Jin Uk And Kang Hoon In "Dear Hyeri"
    Soompi2 days ago
    Melon Music Awards 2024 Reveals First Lineup
    Soompi1 day ago
    Kim Nam Gil And Kim Sung Kyun Return With Unmatched Bromance And Comedic Sparks In “The Fiery Priest 2”
    Soompi1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Joo Ji Hoon And Jung Yu Mi Bet On Dating When Flowers Bloom In Upcoming Drama “Love Your Enemy”
    Soompi17 hours ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Rosé Becomes Fastest K-Pop Female Solo Artist To Reach 200 Million Views With MV For "APT." With Bruno Mars
    Soompi17 hours ago
    SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan Personally Speaks Up In Light Of Recent Situation Involving HYBE
    Soompi1 day ago
    Watch: JYP's New Japanese Boy Group NEXZ Announces 1st Comeback With Prologue Teaser For "NALLINA"
    Soompi2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Lim Young Woong's Agency Denies Reports Of Fashion Brand Launch
    Soompi2 days ago
    "Dear Hyeri" Ends On Ratings Rise
    Soompi17 hours ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    In Memory of Comedian/Actor David Brenner: Ten Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Watch: aespa Takes 1st Win For "Whiplash" On "Show Champion"
    Soompi6 hours ago
    A Sad Look Back at 'Happy Days': Mr. C. Wasn't All That Nice To Mrs. C. Behind the Scenes
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Watch: Seo Hyun Jin And Gong Yoo Enter A Mysterious Contract Marriage In Teaser For New Drama "The Trunk"
    Soompi16 hours ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern25 days ago
    Lee Yi Kyung Shares Why He Chose To Star In “Face Me,” Insights On His Character And Role Preparation, And More
    Soompi10 hours ago
    HYBE CEO Releases Official Statement Regarding Internal Document With Malicious Comments About K-Pop Artists
    Soompi1 day ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC8 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy