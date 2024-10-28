Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ClickOnDetroit.com

    Erika Erickson joins Local 4 News as newest reporter

    By Join Insider,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Local 4 newsJournalism careerMedia industryCanton townshipWayne State UniversityDetroit

    Comments / 6

    Add a Comment
    SchiLL
    1d ago
    Welcome home
    Gloria D. Wilson
    1d ago
    So many people gone from channel 7 it’s becoming unrecognizable. With all the new faces.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Big Ten Makes Decision On Punishment For Michigan-Michigan State Fight
    The Spun1 day ago
    Everyone Is Moving To This Michigan City
    WKQI Channel 9551 day ago
    Michelle Obama says she's a 'little angry' at the hesitation to vote for Harris
    NPR3 days ago
    J.D. Vance cut off by NBC host after accusing Harris of having her opponents 'arrested'
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Detectives investigating what led to deadly stabbing in Taylor over the weekend, suspect in custody
    WWJ News Radio2 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Man arrested by Oakland County Sheriff's deputies for carrying concealed AR-15 style weapon, 3D-printing conversion devices
    WWJ News Radio2 days ago
    Michigan Restaurant Named ‘Best Chicken Wings’ Spot In The Nation
    WKMI1 day ago
    Simone Biles shows off luxury new home – but has no plans to share it with NFL star husband Jonathan Owens
    The US Sun2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Haiti sees a rise in killings and police executions with children targeted, UN says
    ClickOnDetroit.com3 hours ago
    Detroit police officer charged with domestic violence for second time after threatening to 'execute' woman
    WWJ News Radio1 day ago
    6 Detroit Area Restaurant Closures to Know
    Eater2 days ago
    New Michigan Restaurant Could Be The Best In The State
    WKMI1 day ago
    Semi-Truck Overturns in Buel Township Trying to Avoid Crash
    ThumbWind1 day ago
    Wrongfully convicted Detroit man speaks out after 22 years in prison
    CBS Detroit2 days ago
    Here Are the Best Restaurants to Find Thanksgiving Dinner in Metro Detroit
    Eater23 hours ago
    Suspected drunken driver heading wrong way passes Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade on interstate in Milwaukee
    CNN7 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Wanted: Cornelia Woman, Gainesville Man for Kidnapping
    Now Habersham13 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Steve Wiltfong weighs in on Michigan football's recruitment of Bryce Underwood
    FanSided1 day ago
    Detroit officials react to newly appointed police chief
    CBS Detroit4 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy