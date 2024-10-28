Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NPR

    Pennsylvania voters are complicated. We drove around the state talking to them

    By Obed Manuel,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Pennsylvania electionVoter sentimentsDonald TrumpPennsylvania U.S.Trump'S economic policiesBarack Obama

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    George Kizer
    2d ago
    wait until you get her elected then all the shit will start she's a currupt lieing bitch and that is true
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    New polling finds Harris gaining with a group she has struggled with: Black men
    NPR1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Lawsuits over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots
    NPR1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    America's first Native American cabinet secretary says she's righting historical wrongs
    NPR10 hours ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband gets life in prison
    NPR23 hours ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Barack Obama visits Tucson Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Schools in Asheville are reopening in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene
    NPR2 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Over 200,000 subscribers flee 'Washington Post' after Bezos blocks Harris endorsement
    NPR1 day ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    What early voting can — and cannot — tell us about the election
    NPR23 hours ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Shortage of IV fluids leads to canceled surgeries
    NPR3 hours ago
    Ballots set on fire in three states as Election Day approaches
    NPR1 day ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Consider This from NPR
    NPR22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy