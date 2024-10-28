Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • scitechdaily.com

    How Childhood BMI Shapes Lifelong Lung Health

    By Karolinska Institutet,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Lung healthChildren and youthHealth conditionsEuropean respiratory JournalSwedish Research CouncilHeart-Lung foundation

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Popular Energy Drink Ingredient Taurine Shows Potential to Reduce Heart Plaques
    scitechdaily.com1 day ago
    Unlocking Cancer’s Code: Scientists Discover Six Critical Genes
    scitechdaily.com1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Autism Isn’t an Individual Disorder: New Study Uncovers Unique Brain Sync Patterns
    scitechdaily.com2 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    How Long Can You Stand on One Leg? According to the Mayo Clinic, It Could Reveal Your True Age
    scitechdaily.com1 day ago
    New Research Indicates That Sleep Disruption Could Increase Your Child’s Risk of Autism
    scitechdaily.com18 hours ago
    Golden Discovery: Ancient Bug Unearthed in New York After 450 Million Years
    scitechdaily.com1 day ago
    USC Scientists Uncover Secret to a Youthful Immune System
    scitechdaily.com2 days ago
    Stanford Study Reveals Blood Tests for Colon Cancer Fall Short of Colonoscopy Effectiveness
    scitechdaily.com1 day ago
    New Model Unveils Liver Secrets of Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1
    scitechdaily.com1 day ago
    Harvard Study Links Popular Plastic Ingredient to DNA Damage
    scitechdaily.com1 day ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    New Study Reveals That Eating Pistachios Could Improve Your Eye Health in Just 6 Weeks
    scitechdaily.com23 hours ago
    USGS Warns: Millions of Americans May Be Drinking Contaminated Water
    scitechdaily.com6 hours ago
    Exercise Smarter, Not Harder: Occasional Weekend Workouts to Protect Your Brain
    scitechdaily.com20 hours ago
    Harvard Scientists Debunk Mass Extinction Myth in Ecuador’s Lost Cloud Forest
    scitechdaily.com2 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    8 Billion Years Ahead: Earth’s Fate Revealed by a Distant Twin Planet
    scitechdaily.com1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Brain’s Secret “Guardian Peptides” Unlock New Hope for MS and Alzheimer’s
    scitechdaily.com3 hours ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    9 Everyday Materials Are Secretly Costing the U.S. $79 Billion Each Year in Climate Damage
    scitechdaily.com1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy