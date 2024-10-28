Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wosu.org

    Franklin County election officials not worried about poll observers harassing voters

    By WOSU 89.7 NPR News,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Franklin CountyVoter fraudElection DayVoter intimidationPoll watchersVoter harassment

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Trump =Evil
    1d ago
    maga is so desperate....they know they gonna lose
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    A new Supreme Court case could change the result of the presidential election
    Vox1 day ago
    Democrats And Harris Campaign Officials Reportedly Believe ‘She Will Lose’: ‘Already Starting to Point Fingers’
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Kroger apologizes after shopper ‘abandoned’ $200 grocery cart blaming ‘ridiculous’ new checkout policy
    The US Sun4 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Children born to mothers who use cannabis during pregnancy can have learning deficits, study says
    wosu.org2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Vance rips Harris in battleground Georgia: 'Stop telling Americans they're bad' for wanting 'secure border'
    Fox News4 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    Barack Obama visits Tucson Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post26 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz1 day ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Denver opens affordable apartment complex for seniors on holy land
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy