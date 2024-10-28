Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wvtf.org

    Cardinal Conversation: The security of Virginia's voting machines and election procedures

    By RADIO IQ,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Virginia constitutionElection proceduresElection integrityVoting machine securityCardinal newsFred Echols

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Hale Cynthia
    2d ago
    High marks for security, but still Republicans complain.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Republican Governor Livid After Judge Orders Virginia to Stop Purging Voters and Immediately Reinstate Hundreds of Deleted Names
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Data shows Republicans surpassing Democrats in early in-person voting
    The Center Square8 days ago
    Trump Ally Begs Supreme Court to Let Him Keep Blocking Voting Rights
    The New Republic2 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter7 days ago
    ‘Nothing but disgust’: Stephen King breaks off a long-term relationship and invites a world of hate
    wegotthiscovered.com4 days ago
    J.D. Vance cut off by NBC host after accusing Harris of having her opponents 'arrested'
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    New York Post Makes Stunning Reversal On Donald Trump With Endorsement
    HuffPost5 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Barack Obama visits Tucson Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy