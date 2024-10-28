Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NPR

    Fewer Black men are enrolling in HBCUs. Here's why and what's being done

    By Juana Summers,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Howard UniversityRacial disparitiesCalvin HadleyDepartment of educationKamala HarrisJuana summers

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Fewer Black men are enrolling in HBCUs. Here's why and what's being done
    NPR2 days ago
    Michelle Obama says she's a 'little angry' at the hesitation to vote for Harris
    NPR3 days ago
    America's first Native American cabinet secretary says she's righting historical wrongs
    NPR10 hours ago
    Schools in Asheville are reopening in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene
    NPR2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Wayment! Washington D.C. Police Issue Warning About Robbers Targeting People Wearing Designer Sneakers
    The Shade Room5 days ago
    Shortage of IV fluids leads to canceled surgeries
    NPR3 hours ago
    Ballots set on fire in three states as Election Day approaches
    NPR1 day ago
    Barack Obama visits Tucson Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Lawsuits over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots
    NPR1 day ago
    New polling finds Harris gaining with a group she has struggled with: Black men
    NPR1 day ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Supreme Court allows Virginia to purge individuals from voter rolls
    NPR4 hours ago
    What's new this season on network TV? Not much
    NPR1 day ago
    What early voting can — and cannot — tell us about the election
    NPR23 hours ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Up First from NPR
    NPR1 day ago
    Philadelphia DA sues Elon Musk over $1 million giveaway to registered voters
    NPR1 day ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    U.S. citizens are among the voters removed in Virginia’s controversial purge
    NPR1 day ago
    Consider This from NPR
    NPR22 hours ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy