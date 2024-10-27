Open in App
    Bad news for homeowners and renters

    By Alan Pentico,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 28

    NAMENO
    3h ago
    You can tell right away this is a BS propaganda article. ”Homeowners and renters...” First off, isn’t that just about everyone? [Landlords]. That is who is actually upset by this bill. Renters usually appreciate rent controls for pretty obvious reasons. Areas with rent controls in place rarely affect homeowners or their property values. At the end of the day, affordable housing is good for everyone.
    Rich Powers
    1d ago
    what may be good for little old Maria, is really good for institutions like Blackrock. They out bid families on homes and jack the rents up. There already do this. This proposition is a choice between families and corporations. It's an easy choice for me.
