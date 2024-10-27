Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • France 24

    US presidential election: which candidate's strategy will work best regarding immigration?

    By Carys GARLAND,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Trump'S deportation planUs immigration policiesPresidential electionCarys GarlandImmigration policyUs presidential election

    Comments / 10

    Add a Comment
    Tammy Collignon Pottinger
    1d ago
    I only know of one candidate that has given their strategy on immigration, so there’s no comparison! DONALD JOHN TRUMP!
    Purplely
    2d ago
    This is the first article I've seen that shows Trump first, then Kamala. Interesting 🤔
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Donald Trump's Chances of Sweeping the Southern Border States With Less Than Two Weeks to Election Day
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Trump says on Joe Rogan podcast his biggest White House mistake was hiring ‘disloyal people’
    The Guardian3 days ago
    Harris and Trump offer worlds-apart contrasts on top issues in presidential race
    France 242 days ago
    'The great cheese robbery': £300,000 worth of cheddar stolen by scammers
    France 241 day ago
    Nevada voters reveal their prediction for which presidential candidate will win 'very close race'
    Fox News5 days ago
    Uruguay’s centre-left and centre-right presidential candidates set for second round showdown
    France 241 day ago
    Georgian president Zourabichvili calls for protests after ruling party wins disputed election
    France 241 day ago
    'Evo Morales was driving to his radio interview when this alledged attack happened'
    France 241 day ago
    'This is a man's country': Trump supporter warns Kamala Harris is 'gonna meet her maker'
    Raw Story8 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Bolivia's Morales claims his car was hit by gunfire in attempted assassination
    France 241 day ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Trump leads New York rally as Harris ramps up grassroots outreach
    France 241 day ago
    'He’s mentally ill:' NY laughs ahead of Trump's Madison Square Garden rally
    Raw Story7 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Emissions cuts 'not happening far enough and fast enough,' UN warns
    France 241 day ago
    Georgia's ruling party wins parliamentary vote, says election commission
    France 242 days ago
    Authorities extend curfew in French Guadeloupe after a strike prompted a blackout
    France 242 days ago
    Japan's new Prime Minister faces crucial test amid party scandal, as election polls open
    France 242 days ago
    Volkswagen plans major layoffs, factory closures
    France 2420 hours ago
    Iranians and Israelis react to Tel Aviv's attack on Tehran
    France 243 days ago
    Obama charms roaring Tucson crowd of 7,000 for Harris
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    US election: why can't Kamala Harris close the deal?
    The Week3 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Kamala Harris Proposes Historic Medicare at Home Benefit to Support Caregivers and Seniors
    Palm Springs Tribune20 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy