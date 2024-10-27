247Sports
College football rankings: ESPN unveils Week 10 FPI Top 25 with new No. 1
By Brad Crawford,2 days ago
By Brad Crawford,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchCollege football rankingsEspn'S FPI top 25College SportsCollege footballAmerican footballEspn FPI
Comments / 40
Add a Comment
Jeffrey Littlejohn
1d ago
German44
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
College Football HQ On SI2 days ago
The Connection1 day ago
saturdaytradition.com1 day ago
247Sports6 hours ago
FanSided20 hours ago
worldboxingnews.net2 days ago
Next Impulse Sports8 hours ago
Texas’ most wanted fugitive, 17, accused of killing Sonic manager in argument over fake money, is arrested 3 months after murder
New York Post5 days ago
Athlon Sports2 days ago
West Coast Weekly: Deion Sanders earns validation, punches Colorado bowl ticket; Boise State paves CFP path
247Sports1 day ago
Sporting News1 day ago
College football rankings: Projected AP Top 25 after Texas A&M blasts LSU, Ohio State and Texas survive in Week 9
FanSided2 days ago
Missouri Needs To Be Kicked Out of the SEC for Its Mascot Dancing With Alabama's During 'Dixieland Delight' While Mizzou Trailed 27-0
barstoolsports.com2 days ago
Athlon Sports22 hours ago
railfanning.org4 days ago
islandernews.com4 days ago
247Sports12 hours ago
The Spun2 days ago
playersbio.com5 days ago
The Mirror US1 day ago
The Athlete Lifestyle On SI3 days ago
The Spun2 days ago
Dodgers Nation2 days ago
disneyfanatic.com1 day ago
Athlon Sports1 day ago
AP Top 25 rankings: Colorado enters poll as LSU plummets, Texas A&M, Notre Dame rise ahead of Week 10
247Sports1 day ago
Athlon Sports1 day ago
FanSided2 days ago
The Spun2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.