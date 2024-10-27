Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Raw Story

    Elon Musk: You're on notice

    By Sabrina Haake,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Elon MuskElon Musk controversyDonald TrumpElection crimesCorporate regulationPro-Trump America PAC

    Comments / 248

    Add a Comment
    just me59
    12h ago
    leave Hilary and Kamala alone
    just me59
    13h ago
    YEAH, WHAT THEY SAID, MUSK LMAO!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    'This is voter fraud': FBI alerted as Elon Musk's mom accused of committing federal crime
    Raw Story23 days ago
    J.D. Vance cut off by NBC host after accusing Harris of having her opponents 'arrested'
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Rudy Giuliani accidentally texted details of fake elector plot to wrong number: Jack Smith
    Raw Story25 days ago
    'We made her rich': Megyn Kelly tells Michelle Obama to 'just shut up!'
    Raw Story16 hours ago
    Not even ‘Fox and Friends’ can hide Trump’s dementia | Opinion
    Raw Story9 days ago
    Nostradamus: Antichrist Predictions And The New World Order
    Chrissie Massey2 days ago
    Leonardo DiCaprio shares presidential endorsement as 2024 election approaches
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    'You think it's funny?' Megyn Kelly spars with Bill Maher — and his audience — on Trump
    Raw Story3 days ago
    'Going to get him killed': Marjorie Taylor Greene freaks after Harris' latest Trump remark
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Melania Trump Tries Cheek-Kissing Her Way Back to the White House
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Donald Trump's Makeup Disaster Sparks Online Outrage: 'Is He Just Slapping on Pumpkin Puree?'
    Business Times16 days ago
    'I've changed my mind': Conservative revises prediction on Trump's future if he loses
    Raw Story4 days ago
    ‘Law & Order’ Actor Reveals He Was Raped and Tortured by John Wayne Gacy
    TheDailyBeast5 days ago
    Barron Trump, his bestie Bo and the bro podcasters: The unofficial Gen Z Trump campaign recruits
    The Independent2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    New York Post Makes Stunning Reversal On Donald Trump With Endorsement
    HuffPost4 days ago
    Actor criticized Obama’s remarks about Black male voters. Then Obama called him
    CNN12 days ago
    'You're losin' the house!' Onlookers ridicule Trump as 'crowd empties out' while he speaks
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Astronaut who observed Earth from space for 178 days says he realized humanity is 'living a lie'
    Upworthy2 days ago
    MAGA Billionaire Elon Musk Throws Up Smokescreen After Revelation He Worked Illegally in US
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    'The worst thing I've ever heard': Holocaust survivor blasts Harris for comparing Trump to Hitler
    Fox News3 days ago
    Billy Graham granddaughter blesses out Donald Trump, calls him a ‘megalomaniac’
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    Trump considers pardoning Hunter Biden: Prosecuting him is 'very bad for the country'
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Elon Musk Was Illegal Migrant Worker Who Abused his Student Visa
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    Trump plans would decimate Social Security in just 6 years: new study
    Raw Story8 days ago
    Eric Trump Says His Father Should Pardon ‘Dirtbag’ Hunter Biden: ‘Can’t Go After Presidential Kids… Won’t Have Any Good Candidates’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Michelle Obama launches scathing attack on ‘embarrassing and ugly’ Donald Trump
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    'I don’t like it one bit': Latest Trump controversy went too far even for MAGA strategist
    Raw Story15 hours ago
    'Concerning': NASA head thinks Elon Musk should be investigated after explosive report
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Leaked memo reveals plan for Trump to skip 'traditional background checks' if elected: NYT
    Raw Story1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy