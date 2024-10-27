Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 22 WSBT

    Leaf pickup begins Monday in South Bend

    By WSBT 22,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    South BendLeaf pickup scheduleYard waste programCity cleanlinessWeatherInd.

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Marine Sgt. Maj. Charlie Clawson Rank Reduced for Wearing Unauthorized Awards Including Purple Heart
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz19 hours ago
    Military Arrests a Person of Interest Suspect for Homicide of Sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    100+ Vendors, Delicious Drinks & More: You're Invited To Sip & Stroll in Kingston
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Chasing off the homeless: SET team despised, revered by Denverites
    David Heitz12 hours ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy