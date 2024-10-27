kcur.org
Missouri voters could raise the minimum wage to $15. But its effects may vary across the state
By Missouri Business Alert,2 days ago
By Missouri Business Alert,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchMinimum wage increaseSmall business impactLocal economyMinimum wageDisposable incomeEmployee retention
Comments / 55
Add a Comment
MAGTIFA
1d ago
Roger Cain
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
The Independent8 days ago
The Guardian3 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
jackandkitty.com4 days ago
Missouri Needs To Be Kicked Out of the SEC for Its Mascot Dancing With Alabama's During 'Dixieland Delight' While Mizzou Trailed 27-0
barstoolsports.com2 days ago
happywhisker.com4 days ago
War History Online3 days ago
The HD Post25 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
David Heitz20 days ago
Dianna Carney1 day ago
Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 hours ago
Marine Sgt. Maj. Charlie Clawson Rank Reduced for Wearing Unauthorized Awards Including Purple Heart
Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 hours ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
Jacksonville Today12 days ago
Jacksonville Today10 days ago
Jacksonville Today2 days ago
The HD Post13 days ago
David Heitz19 hours ago
The New Republic8 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
The HD Post13 days ago
David Heitz12 hours ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
Dianna Carney7 days ago
The HD Post28 days ago
The HD Post24 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.