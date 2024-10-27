Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • live5news.com

    Man faces murder charge in early-morning Georgetown Co. shooting

    By Anna Harris,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Georgetown Co.Murder investigationGun violenceViolent crimeJustice systemCommunity safety

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Sharon Washington
    1d ago
    Y'all nice looking young man's. Get yourself together and fine love . And stop going to prison it's not worth it you're life is worth more than that . My condolences to the family so sorry for your loss loss. 😭🌸💐🌹💕🩷❤️💜💗
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US7 days ago
    People Are Moving To South Carolina In Droves But Which States Are They Coming From
    country1037fm.com4 days ago
    Chaos erupts in courtroom after man convicted of murdering teen leaps at her father
    Miami Herald3 days ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com10 days ago
    Court seizes $3.8 million from Spartanburg drug trafficker, officials say
    WYFF4.com4 days ago
    Disgruntled Walmart Ex-Employee Caught on Camera Urinating on Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Products: Police
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Helene: Body of drowned female found, the storm’s 98th fatality
    The Center Square4 days ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times3 days ago
    HBCU homecoming blowout: South Carolina State sends message
    HBCU Gameday2 days ago
    Alex Murdaugh settles South Carolina lawsuit with Mallory Beach family for 2019 boat crash
    Fox News14 days ago
    Walmart employee found dead inside bakery oven: Police
    ABC News6 days ago
    Walmart employee appalled after examining store trash cans on nightly basis: 'It's disgusting'
    thecooldown.com2 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Coastal North Carolina
    Angry Ben1 day ago
    Horror crash kills 19 & injures 6 after bus ploughed into loose tractor trailer – as victims pulled from ravine
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Public defender’s office cut ties with suspended lawyer over client complaint
    live5news.com19 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Suspected drunken driver heading wrong way passes Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade on interstate in Milwaukee
    CNN6 days ago
    North Carolina man finds $20 on ground and uses it to buy winning lottery ticket
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 hours ago
    Unbeatable $7 Car Wash Deal in South Carolina
    McGenolast hour
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Marine Sgt. Maj. Charlie Clawson Rank Reduced for Wearing Unauthorized Awards Including Purple Heart
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 hours ago
    Lil Baby’s ex Ayesha Howard confirms birth of baby girl after NBA star Anthony Edwards files for paternity
    Page Six6 days ago
    Woman rescued, husband found dead about 200 yards away after couple went missing in Maine woods
    USA TODAY7 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy