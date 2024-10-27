live5news.com
Man faces murder charge in early-morning Georgetown Co. shooting
By Anna Harris,2 days ago
By Anna Harris,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchGeorgetown Co.Murder investigationGun violenceViolent crimeJustice systemCommunity safety
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
Sharon Washington
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Mirror US7 days ago
country1037fm.com4 days ago
Miami Herald3 days ago
Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
breezyscroll.com10 days ago
WYFF4.com4 days ago
Disgruntled Walmart Ex-Employee Caught on Camera Urinating on Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Products: Police
Latin Times3 days ago
The Center Square4 days ago
Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
Latin Times3 days ago
HBCU Gameday2 days ago
Fox News14 days ago
ABC News6 days ago
thecooldown.com2 days ago
Horror crash kills 19 & injures 6 after bus ploughed into loose tractor trailer – as victims pulled from ravine
The US Sun2 days ago
live5news.com19 hours ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
The HD Post25 days ago
Suspected drunken driver heading wrong way passes Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade on interstate in Milwaukee
CNN6 days ago
The Mirror US2 days ago
Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 hours ago
McGenolast hour
Dianna Carney1 day ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
Marine Sgt. Maj. Charlie Clawson Rank Reduced for Wearing Unauthorized Awards Including Purple Heart
Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 hours ago
Lil Baby’s ex Ayesha Howard confirms birth of baby girl after NBA star Anthony Edwards files for paternity
Page Six6 days ago
USA TODAY7 days ago
Jacksonville Today2 days ago
Jacksonville Today12 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.