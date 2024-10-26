Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WIBW

    $9 million in project funds meant to soften impact of Kansas’ drought

    By Sarah Motter,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Drought mitigationInflation reduction actWater ResourcesWater ConservationSunflower stateLaura Kelly

    Comments / 4

    Add a Comment
    Ronald Clark
    1d ago
    So, how does 9 million make water? Do they hire traveling rain makers? Do they pay the Rain God's? Do they buy water from the giant water store? Some one smarter then me please explain how this will works
    Dennis Gilliland
    1d ago
    and over three quarters of that money will wind up in that baby killing bitches pocket
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Kansas Is Home To The World's Most Mouth-Watering BBQ Restaurant, Per Anthony Bourdain
    explore.com2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Pharmacist Sentenced for $6.9M Health Care Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia3 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA2 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Top Honors: Salvador Perez ‘2024 Roberto Clemente Award’ recipient
    WIBW12 hours ago
    Public transportation to mountain parks: Mayor, council discuss Denver to Red Rocks pilot program
    David Heitz6 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Borough fires employee; mum on details
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Rep. Mann Hosts Fourth Annual Military Academy Nomination Day
    WIBW4 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy