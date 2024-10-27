Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ksl.com

    Buchanan runs for 116 yards, 2 TDs, to lead Idaho over Eastern Washington 38-28

    By Deseret Digital Media,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Idaho footballEastern WashingtonDeshaun BuchananCollege footballBig Sky conferenceAmerican football

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily23 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    'I'd been so healthy': Radon gas continues to causes illnesses in Utah homes
    ksl.com17 hours ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena21 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Tyrese Maxey scores 10 in OT, finishes with 45 points as 76ers beat Pacers 118-114
    ksl.com17 hours ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria16 hours ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    With Love watching from the sideline, the Packers beat the Jaguars 30-27 for 4th straight win
    ksl.com20 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy