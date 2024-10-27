Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ksl.com

    Kevin Durant scores 31, leading the Suns past the Mavericks 114-102

    By Deseret Digital Media,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Kevin DurantPhoenix Suns victoryDallas Mavericks lossKevin Durant'S performancePhoenix SunsDallas Mavericks

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Thomas scores 32, Nets beat Bucks 115-102 in home opener for first win under Jordi Fernandez
    ksl.com16 hours ago
    Clippers hold off Warriors as Stephen Curry goes down injured
    ksl.com13 hours ago
    Why Will Hardy had the Jazz rewatch every moment of the team's 41-point loss
    ksl.com20 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Titans coach Callahan defends his special teams coordinator after huge day by Lions' return unit
    ksl.com19 hours ago
    Suzuki and Gallagher lead the Canadiens to a 4-3 win over the Flyers
    ksl.com15 hours ago
    Jared Goff throws for 3 TDs and Lions win 5th straight, dominating Titans 52-14
    ksl.com20 hours ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Aleksei Kolosov makes his Flyers debut, becoming first Belarusian goalie in NHL history
    ksl.com17 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Report: Denver weddings cost around $50,000
    David Heitz4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy