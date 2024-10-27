Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KAAL-TV

    Aaron Judge is flailing in his first World Series, and the Yankees are sinking along with him

    By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Aaron judgeBaseball postseason strugglesNew York YankeesWorld SeriesDodgers' victoryYankee Stadium

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Yankees-Dodgers is MLB’s marketing Dream Series
    KAAL-TV2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena21 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Obama charms roaring Tucson crowd of 7,000 for Harris
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Meet Asiago: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the Ultimate Fact Check, the election, FEMA, the economy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Christopher Pettiet: 24 Years After the Tragic Death of a Good Soul
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Follow the money: McConnell’s fundraising lowest in years, Beshear’s PAC?, Hal Rogers PAC spending
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy