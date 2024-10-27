Porterville Recorder
Wallace runs for 3 TDs, Van Andel kicks 4 FGs as Arkansas State holds off Troy, 34-31
1 days ago
1 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchArkansas stateVan AndelCollege footballArkansas State footballTroy University footballCollege football games
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
Jacksonville Today8 days ago
Jacksonville Today18 days ago
The Current GA4 days ago
Jacksonville Today22 hours ago
Jacksonville Today6 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
Porterville Recorder13 hours ago
Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
David Heitz2 days ago
Jacksonville Today24 days ago
The HD Post27 days ago
Jacksonville Today3 days ago
The Current GA1 day ago
The Current GA24 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
Porterville Recorder5 hours ago
Porterville Recorder2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0