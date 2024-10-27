Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • tobychristie.com

    Michael Hinde Wins Return of The World Crown 300 at Cordele

    By Zach Evans,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    CordeleMichael HindeCordele motor speedwayWorld crown 300Race trackSuper late model

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Corey Heim Notches Homestead Pole in TRICON 1-2
    tobychristie.com2 days ago
    Tyler Reddick Overcomes Tire Deficit for Flashy Homestead Win
    tobychristie.com16 hours ago
    Grant Enfinger Goes Back-to-Back, Scores Victory at Homestead
    tobychristie.com1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Inspection Complete: Tyler Reddick Officially into Championship 4 Homestead
    tobychristie.com15 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena21 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Welcome to Carter Country
    Alameda Post8 days ago
    Chandler Smith Leads Joe Gibbs Racing Sweep of Top-Three
    tobychristie.com2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Georgia Democrats try to get closer to a majority as they contest legislative seats
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Justin Allgaier Signs Contract Extension with JR Motorsports Through 2026
    tobychristie.com2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC5 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Austin Hill Wins Xfinity Race at Homestead, Advances to Championship Four
    tobychristie.com1 day ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily16 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Follow the money: McConnell’s fundraising lowest in years, Beshear’s PAC?, Hal Rogers PAC spending
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy