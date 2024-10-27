Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KCRA.com

    How to vote, track your ballot in the November election if you live in California

    By Jonathan Ayestas,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    California electionElection DayBallot trackingVoter registrationProvisional votingVoting process

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Mike
    1d ago
    🔥im Mikeweirsky the lucky Winner of $278m in NJ. I’m helping those who are in needs,givers never lack
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Man beat up, shot by three men at Fresno gas station
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily23 hours ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Popular Snack Recalled Across California Linked To Deadly Bacteria
    KFI AM 6403 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Candidate tracker shows Kamala Harris, Donald Trump focus on swing states
    KCRA.com3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Patrick Soon-Shiong’s Daughter Says Harris Endorsement Axed Over Gaza, LA Times Owner Says That’s Not True
    TheWrap1 day ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena21 hours ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    The One Thing Most Cats Do When They’re Truly Content (But Few Parents Notice)
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy