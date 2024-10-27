Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • abc57.com

    Irish knocks off undefeated Navy 51-14

    By LeVon Whittaker,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    AnnapolisNotre Dame victoryNavy'S undefeated recordCollege footballCollege SportsUs Navy

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Homecoming game for Irvington, New Jersey native Adon Shuler
    abc57.com1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena21 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Tunnel to Towers: New York crew shares special moment with Irish Leprechaun Legend Mike Brown
    abc57.com1 day ago
    Welcome to Carter Country
    Alameda Post8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Machu Picchu Comin’ Atchu!
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Georgia Democrats try to get closer to a majority as they contest legislative seats
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily16 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    The genesis of Christian nationalism: How the religious right came to influence the 2024 election
    Wisconsin Watch20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy